Image copyright Google Image caption The offenders threw the petrol bombs from Lune Street, then fled towards Holmes Street in Padiham

Two petrol bombs were thrown at a flat by two men in what police have described as a "reckless attack".

The men smashed a window and set the exterior of Riverside Mill alight in Padiham at about 01:10 BST on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary said.

A spokesman said both offenders, who were wearing face coverings and gloves, then fled towards Holmes Street.

Police said no one was injured in the attack but residents had been left "extremely shaken".

Det Insp Paul Langley said people could have been left "seriously injured or worse".

One of the suspects was seen carrying a Farmfoods shopping bag prior to the incident.

Officers want to speak to people who were in the areas of Lune Street, Holmes Street or Burnley Road who saw anything suspicious at the time.