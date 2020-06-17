Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Mrs Johnson said her son had been "my life, my world, my everything"

The mother of a man who was killed by a drink-driver has said the woman's "wanton" actions "served no purpose other than to save a taxi fare".

Kristian Johnson, 24, died when Emily Rogers' Suzuki Alto stuck him on Market Street in Bacup in June 2019.

The 20-year-old admitted causing Mr Johnson's death and was jailed for three years at Preston Crown Court.

Paula Johnson said losing her only child, the "one and only thing I treasured", had been devastating.

Lancashire Police said Rogers, of Greensnook Lane in Bacup, was over the drink-drive limit when she struck Mr Johnson just after 01:00 BST on 17 June 2019.

She admitted causing death by careless driving when under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced at the court on Tuesday.

Alongside her prison term, she was also disqualified from driving for four and a half years.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Emily Rogers admitted causing Mr Johnson's death at Preston Crown Court

Speaking after sentencing, Mrs Johnson said her son had been "my life, my world, my everything".

"When the police came and told me he was dead, I broke down.

"I couldn't believe that I had lost my child, the one and only thing that I treasured and loved so much."

She added that nobody "will ever know what has been taken from me".

"Taken by a wanton illegal act. An act that served no purpose other than to save a taxi fare."

PC Alex Summers said the "tragic case" showed "all too clearly the devastating consequences that can result from getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking".