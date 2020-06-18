Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The clip, shared on social media, showed a man in Accrington being spoken to by police on 17 April

A policeman who was filmed allegedly threatening to "make something up" in order to justify arresting a man is to be investigated by the police watchdog.

The clip, shared on social media, showed a man in Accrington being spoken to by Lancashire police on 17 April.

The officer is being investigated for gross misconduct, The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

A second officer's actions are being scrutinised because he allegedly did not challenge or report his colleague.

Lancashire Police referred the incident voluntarily to IOPC three days later.

The watchdog's regional director, Amanda Rowe, said: "I recognise that this incident has caused concern in the local community and, understandably, has raised questions about the conduct of the officers.

"It is our role to independently investigate the matter to ensure the officers are accountable for their actions and to identify if any broader lessons could be learned."

In the clip, the arrested man tells the officer: "You're arresting me? What for? I've done nothing wrong."

The officer responds: "I'll lock you up... We'll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?"

After the incident Lancashire Police said the man "deserves an apology".

"We are already aware of footage circulating on social media regarding an officer's actions during an incident in Accrington," it tweeted.

"It is clear from the footage the member of the public deserves an apology, which we will attempt to provide him with today."