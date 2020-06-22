Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Repairs will cost about £600

A fire engine was damaged when a "number of youths" pelted it with missiles, said police.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it was "left an engine down" following the "targeted attack" in Tag Lane in Ingol, Preston at about 00:15 BST.

As the engine's crew returned to base from an incident, the windscreen was smashed. Repairs will cost about £600.

Lancashire Police said one of its vehicles was also targeted in the same area. No arrests have been made.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk