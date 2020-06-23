Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The banner appeared over the Etihad shortly after kick-off

"You do not speak for me or the town." That was the reaction of one Clarets fan after the "White Lives Matter Burnley" banner was flown over Manchester City's Etihad Stadium during Monday's game.

Before kick-off, Burnley and City players had taken the knee as Premier League clubs showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

But shortly after, a plane towing the message appeared over the pitch sparking wide-spread condemnation and a police investigation.

Burnley FC said afterwards it was "ashamed and embarrassed" - sentiments echoed when the BBC spoke to locals and fans in the Lancashire town.

'No place in our town'

Image caption Natasha Watson-Beck

Sitting on a park bench in the town centre, 22-year-old carer Natasha Watson-Beck said it was "ridiculous, racist and embarrasses the town".

"When I heard about it, I immediately thought it must have been a stunt by the far-right.

"This sort of thing has no place in our town."

Burnley fan Mike Stephens, 54, called the episode "disgraceful".

"I heard it was far-right supporters who like to call themselves the Suicide Squad. But that is a throwback to hooligans in the 70s - that's where they belong."

Mother-of-two Charlotte Webb, 32, said people "need to stand up for those who face discrimination on a daily basis".

She added: "This was just an idiotic and racist stunt."

'Not a racist club'

Image caption John Dunphey

Near Burnley's Turf Moor ground, just outside the town centre, Clarets fan John Dunphey, 68, shook his head when asked about Monday's events.

"It was just a stupid thing to do," he said.

"This is not a racist club but this sort of thing makes us look bad."

Image caption Terry Park

Grandfather Terry Park, 76, who lives in a street opposite the ground labelled it "a scandalous thing to have done".

"These people are moronic idiots who have dragged the town and club's reputation through the gutter," he said.

Asad Rehman, an anti-racism campaigner and Burnley fan, said: "Every non-white person in Burnley will tell you their own story of racist violence.

"Make no mistake their banner means what it says.

"The club has come a long way since the 80s but more needs to be done."

Image caption Sohaib Khan

Taxi driver Sohaib Khan, 36, said: "When I pick up tourists one of the first things they say about Burnley is that this place had a lot of BNP and far-right supporters.

"So this is the last thing we need, it is not like that any more and this sorts of things tarnishes the town's reputation."

'A bunch of morons'

Image caption Julian Jordan

Clarets season ticket holder Julian Jordan said those responsible "shouldn't be allowed to besmirch the good name of our football club".

"A bunch of morons who have a whip-round for a banner do not speak for me or the town," he said.

Only one fan, who refused to give his name but was wearing a Burnley FC shirt, said he did not feel the banner was racist.

"It was a bit of a silly thing to do, but I'm not sure it was racist," he said.

'Upset and dismayed'

Image copyright Burnley Council Image caption Mayor Wajid Khan

In a statement, Burnley Council said it "stands against racism of any kind".

Mayor Wajid Khan said: "We want Burnley and its football club to be known for all the right reasons, not like this.

"We're proud of the fact that people of all backgrounds get on with each other and go about their day-to-day lives without any problem.

"We don't need mindless acts like this and I'm sure people across our communities will be as upset and dismayed as I am."

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham said "those responsible should be ashamed of their desire to divide".

Council leader Charlie Briggs said he was "disgusted".

"As a lifelong Clarets fan I was angry and embarrassed at what happened," he added.