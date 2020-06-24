Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The banner appeared over the Etihad Stadium shortly after kick-off

An investigation by Burnley Football Club to identify those responsible for flying a "White Lives Matter" banner will continue despite police saying no crime is thought to have taken place.

The banner was flown over Manchester City's Etihad Stadium at the start of Monday's game, which Burnley lost 5-0.

Lancashire Constabulary concluded "no criminal offences have been disclosed".

Burnley FC said "those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor" and the club would issue lifetime bans.

Before kick-off, Burnley and City players had taken the knee as Premier League clubs showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

But shortly after, a plane towing the message appeared over the pitch sparking widespread condemnation and a police investigation.

The club's chairman Mike Garlick and chief executive Neil Hart said it "operates a zero-tolerance stance on discrimination of any form at Turf Moor and is increasingly issuing lifetime bans for supporters that incite racism and hatred".

"While we naturally consider that all lives matter, let us be clear that the Black Lives Matter movement aims to overcome years of racial inequality against the BAME community and promote a greater fairness for all," the statement added.

Burnley fans have created a fundraiser for a charity which supports the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the banner.

Lifelong Clarets fan Lee Briggs set up the campaign, which is raising money for the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, after feeling embarrassed by his club being associated with the banner.

"I wanted to counteract that message that Burnley fans are racist and try to show there are good sides to the club," he said.

