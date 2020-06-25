Image copyright PA Image caption Police believe the letters may be linked others sent in December last year

Letters containing racist threats have been sent to post offices in Lancashire, police have said.

A total of five letters were received at branches in Padiham, Burnley and Pendle on Wednesday.

The letters, linked to others sent in 2019, are not thought to pose a "direct threat to any individuals or the wider community", said Lancashire Police.

It is understood the people who were targeted are from a range of ethnic backgrounds.

Det Insp Andy Horne from Blackburn Police said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand the full circumstances and, although there is not currently believed to be any direct threat, as with any report of this nature, they are all being thoroughly investigated.

"We are looking at the possibility that the five letters reported to us yesterday are linked to a number of others that were received by post offices across the county in December last year. We are still investigating those incidents".

He also appealed to the public people not to share photographs of the letters on social media.

Adding: "We know that images of the letters are being shared and discussed on social media but we would ask that people refrain from doing this, as it may be giving the sender the attention they crave and a platform to spread their offensive messages."

Police said detectives were working closely with post offices to "ensure safety of staff and customers."

A Post Office spokesman said: "We are in close contact with Lancashire Constabulary and supporting their effort to apprehend those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.