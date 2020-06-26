Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Cash and mobile phones have been seized under the Misuse of Drugs Act

Police in Lancashire have seized £20,000 in cash and three cars as part of an operation to tackle the supply of class A drugs in Blackburn.

Officers raided two properties of suspected drug dealers on Preston New Road and St James' Road on Thursday.

They found evidence of previous drug supply suspected to be heroin and cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said there have been no arrests.

