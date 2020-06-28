Image copyright Handout Image caption Christopher Lees was described as a "devoted family man"

The family of a cyclist who died when he came off a road have described him as "highly respected".

Christopher Lees, 53, was found injured in Garstang Road, Pilling, at about 18:15 BST on Thursday by people who were passing, Lancashire Police said.

A force spokesperson said they did not know why Mr Lees had swerved off the road and fallen into a hedge.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he died at the scene. Police urged witnesses to contact them.

'Devoted family man'

Sgt Steve Hardman appealed for the occupants of four cars and a van driving nearby at the time to get in touch.

Mr Lees, from Wrea Green, worked for an accountancy firm and was described as a "devoted family man" who leaves behind a partner and daughter.

In a statement, his family said: "He selflessly gave his time to numerous local enterprises.

"He was highly respected by all the friends he made through his many interests, including golf, skiing, and cricket; all of course finished off with a decent pint at his local in Wrea Green."