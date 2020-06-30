Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Councillor Simon Blackburn has led Blackpool Council since 2011

The leader of Blackpool Council has been suspended from the Labour Party following an allegation from a woman about his behaviour, it has emerged.

Councillor Simon Blackburn has stepped down as leader while an investigation takes place.

Mr Blackburn said he "vehemently denies" the claim, adding he has "no doubt" the probe will clear his name.

The Labour Party declined to detail the nature of the claim but said it "takes all allegations extremely seriously".

Lancashire Constabulary said it was "satisfied" the matter did not require police involvement.

'No impact'

The decision to suspend Mr Blackburn was taken last week but it only emerged on Monday evening.

In a statement, he said he was confident his council colleagues will now deliver the "support and leadership" required during the current coronavirus pandemic.

His deputy councillor Lynn Williams is now the acting leader and will remain so until a new one is appointed at the next full council meeting on 20 July.

In a statement, a council spokesman said the new arrangement will not have "any impact" on the day-to-day running of the council adding it was currently focused on helping and supporting residents through the pandemic and "leading Blackpool's economic recovery".

Mr Blackburn became the leader of Blackpool's Labour group a decade ago and has led Blackpool Council since 2011.

Until recently he was both the chairman of the Shadow Combined Authority for Lancashire and a member of the Local Government Association's executive board.

The Conservative MP for Blackpool South, Scott Benton, said: "Councillor Blackburn has taken the right course of action by standing aside whilst an investigation takes place.

"I trust that the Labour party will conduct the investigation swiftly and thoroughly."

The Labour Party said in a statement it "takes all allegations extremely seriously" and it is understood the investigation taking place was in line with party policy.