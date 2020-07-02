Image copyright GMP Image caption A Ford Transit van with the registration plate ND59 VBE was stolen on 22 June

"Toxic" chemicals have been stolen from a van in Darwen, Lancashire.

Inquiries are ongoing after the Ford Transit van, which contained Talunex as well as petrol and fertiliser, was stolen on 22 June on Elswick Street.

The vehicle was found abandoned nine days later on Leconfield Drive, Blackley, but the Talunex, which is used to control vermin, was missing.

Supt Rebecca Boyce said "the removal of these hazardous materials from the van is incredibly concerning".

"I would like to reassure members of the public that a major investigation is under way to find and safely recover them," she added.

She said no casualties had been reported.

Talunex "should only be handled by specially trained operator", police said.

The capsules are light grey, pea-sized spheres with a seam around the centre and were last known to be stored in a grey aluminium box.

"The person or people who removed the Talunex from the van probably did not know how very toxic the chemical is," added Supt Boyce.