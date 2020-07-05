Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Station Road and Nelson Street in Preston

A 19-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.

The man was struck by an Audi at the junction of Station Road and Nelson Street, in Preston, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

He suffered "multiple injuries and despite the efforts of emergency crews sadly died a short time later," a police spokesperson said.

The 30-year-old driver, who was also hurt, and three passengers with minor injuries were taken to hospital.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.