Lancashire

Preston crash: Pedestrian, 19, hit by car dies

  • 5 July 2020
junction of Station Road and Nelson Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Station Road and Nelson Street in Preston

A 19-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.

The man was struck by an Audi at the junction of Station Road and Nelson Street, in Preston, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

He suffered "multiple injuries and despite the efforts of emergency crews sadly died a short time later," a police spokesperson said.

The 30-year-old driver, who was also hurt, and three passengers with minor injuries were taken to hospital.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites