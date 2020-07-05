Lancashire

Vehicle 'deliberately' driven into people outside Bacup pub

  • 5 July 2020
Image caption Lancashire Police said the attack happened after an "altercation" outside the Rose 'N' Bowl pub in Bacup

Two people have been hurt after a vehicle was driven into them following a row outside a pub.

Lancashire Police said the attack happened after an "altercation" outside the Rose 'N' Bowl in Bacup.

The force said an individual left the scene "before returning in a vehicle, mounting the kerb and colliding with two people" at about 01:45 BST.

A 23-year-old, from Rossendale, suffered serious leg injuries and an 18-year-old minor injuries.

Det Insp Mel Kelly said: "This is a very serious incident where it would appear that a vehicle has been used as a weapon and driven deliberately at two people, causing significant injury to one casualty."

The offender drove from the scene and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

