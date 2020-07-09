Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The Skoda crashed on the Bay Gateway in Lancashire just before 06:00 BST

A man who overturned his car in a crash on a dual carriageway was lucky to walk away uninjured, police said.

After losing control of his Skoda just before 06:00 BST on the Bay Gateway between the M6 and Heysham, the 21-year-old was left hanging upside down.

Lancashire Police said he would now go on a driver alertness course.

Meanwhile, a bright yellow Lamborghini was stopped on suspicion of speeding. Its driver also said he was unaware his car required a front number plate.

Traffic officers said they stopped the "Italian thoroughbred" on the M6 near Preston.

The driver "didn't realise it needed" a registration plate, police said, and was handed a ticket.