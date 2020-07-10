Image copyright GMP Image caption A stinger device was used to stop the lorry on the M62

A lorry containing crates of vodka was stolen after the driver was held at knifepoint, police have said.

Four people were arrested after the HGV was targeted at from Truckhaven in Carnforth, Lancashire, at about 01:40 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said the lorry was later stopped on the M62 near Birch Services following a pursuit.

The four suspects were arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and taken into custody for questioning.