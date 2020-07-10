Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem was a young trustee for the Children's Society

Police investigating the death of a 19-year-old law student in a drive-by shooting have identified a number of potential witnesses from CCTV footage.

Aya Hachem died when shots were fired from a passing car as she was shopping in King Street, Blackburn, Lancashire, on 17 May.

Seven people have been charged with murder and the attempted murder of the intended target.

Lancashire Police issued descriptions of the potential witnesses.

They are:

A woman in a purple jacket, blue jeans and white footwear.

An Asian man with a grey beard in a green coat.

A man in a blue gilet/body warmer with a dark tracksuit jacket and red top.

A white man wearing a blue and white Adidas tracksuit with a black cap.

Two women – one with a dark ponytail, the other with blonde hair in a scrunchie.

Det Supt Andy Cribbin said: “I would like to reassure the people we’ve described that we are looking to speak to them as witnesses because they may have seen or heard what happened before, during or after Aya was shot.

“If you recognise the descriptions as you or someone you know, please make contact with us as soon as possible."

Ms Hachem was walking to Lidl when she was hit by one of two bullets.

Two people have been released pending further inquiries and a further 10 people have been released under investigation.