Blackburn Council warning over false pub closure tweets
- 13 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A false Twitter account has been spreading misleading information about pub closures in Lancashire, a council has warned.
Blackburn with Darwen Council said an account had been set up using a similar Twitter handle to its own feed.
It said tweets by the unverified account had been posted about pubs in Blackburn closing despite the coronavirus lockdown easing.
The council said the account had been reported and was later suspended.
PLEASE SHARE⚠️A false Twitter account has been set up using the council's name spreading inaccurate rumours about the closure of pubs.— BwD Council (@blackburndarwen) July 12, 2020
The account is using the handle @BoroughBwD We have reported this to Twitter. This is our official account and has the blue tick @blackburndarwen
End of Twitter post by @blackburndarwen
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk