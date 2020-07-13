Image caption Blackburn with Darwen Council said the account had been closed down

A false Twitter account has been spreading misleading information about pub closures in Lancashire, a council has warned.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said an account had been set up using a similar Twitter handle to its own feed.

It said tweets by the unverified account had been posted about pubs in Blackburn closing despite the coronavirus lockdown easing.

The council said the account had been reported and was later suspended.

PLEASE SHARE⚠️A false Twitter account has been set up using the council's name spreading inaccurate rumours about the closure of pubs.

The account is using the handle @BoroughBwD We have reported this to Twitter. This is our official account and has the blue tick @blackburndarwen — BwD Council (@blackburndarwen) July 12, 2020 Report

