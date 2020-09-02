Coronavirus: Lockdown measures eased in Burnley and Hyndburn Published duration 2 September Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright OLI SCARFF image caption Enhanced Covid-19 measures have been lifted in Burnley and Hyndburn

Lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 have been eased in parts of Lancashire.

People living in Burnley and Hyndburn can now socialise indoors in groups of up to two households.

Tightened measures were imposed at the end of July amid a rise in cases.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it would continue to work with local leaders to "keep all local restrictions under constant consideration".

Councillor Miles Parkinson OBE, leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, previously welcomed the news the enhanced restrictions were to be lifted but warned that residents must not become complacent.

Leader of Burnley Council, Charlie Briggs, also called on residents to remain vigilant, adding "I know it has been tough but your sacrifice has paid off".

Analysis

By Daniel Wainwright, BBC England Data Unit

Hyndburn recorded a rate of just under 25 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 29 August.

While that was up on the week before, it is still lower than two weeks earlier, when it recorded over 38 cases per 100,000.

Burnley's rate is 28 per 100,000, up from 25 per 100,000 but still down on two weeks before, when it was about 48 per 100,000.

Both areas are still well above the overall rate for England, which stands at about 12 cases per 100,000 people in a week, which is why public health chiefs are urging caution.

The measures have also been lifted in Stockport, parts of Bradford, excluding Bradford city and Keighley town, parts of Calderdale, excluding Halifax, and parts of Kirklees, excluding Dewsbury and Batley.

Socialise in groups of up to two households indoors or in private gardens

Stay overnight at somebody else's home but must try to social distance

Book close contact services such as facials and brow or eyelash treatments

Visit bowling alleys, roller rinks, soft play centres and casinos

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "We are working closely with leaders and local authorities across Greater Manchester and Lancashire in response to the changing situation and we keep all local restrictions under constant consideration."

