Seamus Cuffe death: Man charged with murdering brother Published duration 2 days ago

image copyright Google image caption The body of Seamus Cuffe was found at a home in Lancaster

A man has been charged with murdering his brother who died days after he was attacked in a city centre.

Police were first called to an assault near Barclays Bank in Lancaster at 18:40 BST on Saturday.

Two days later, at 10:15 BST, officers were called to Chestnut Grove after reports that a man had suddenly died.

The body of 46-year-old Seamus Cuffe, who police say was the victim of the attack, was discovered in a home on the street.

Lancashire Police said a post-mortem was unable to ascertain the cause of death.

Kieran Cuffe, 48, of Dunkeld Street in Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

He appeared before Preston Magistrates' Court earlier, where the case was adjourned to the city's Crown Court.