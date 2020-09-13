Coronavirus: Two Lancashire hospitals limit visits Published duration 1 hour ago

Two hospitals in Lancashire have reintroduced visiting restrictions after a local rise in Covid cases.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Clifton Hospital are bringing in the changes with immediate effect.

Bosses said only visits for end-of-life patients and sick children would continue as normal. Birthing partners are also allowed.