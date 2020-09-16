Skelmersdale fire: Lancashire firefighters battle blaze Published duration 19 minutes ago

image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service image caption Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze at 19:30

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze at a derelict building in Lancashire.

Crews tackled the fire in High Street, Skelmersdale, which started at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

The blaze has been brought under control but firefighters remain at the scene, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Residents in the area have been urged to keep windows and doors shut if they can see or smell smoke.

A joint investigation is now under way involving the fire service and Lancashire Police.