Bispham and Blackpool human trafficking: Men and boys arrested Published duration 54 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police raided an industrial unit on Wakefield Road, Bispham

Six men and two boys have been arrested as part of a police investigation into suspected human trafficking and cannabis production in Lancashire.

The arrests followed a raid on a property on Wakefield Road in Bispham, which led police to another address on George Street in Blackpool on Monday.

Police seized about 300 cannabis plants with an estimated value of £150,000 in Bispham and about 100 plants, worth about £50,000 in Blackpool.

The suspects remain in police custody.

Det Sgt Steve Montgomery, from Blackpool Criminal Exploitation Team, said the operation had been "ongoing since July," adding that officers were "committed to tackling drugs supply and exploitation of all kinds".

Two of the men, aged 43 and 61, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and human trafficking, while the four others, aged 23, 23, 27 and 33, and the two 16-year-old boys were held on suspicion of producing cannabis.

