Covid-19: Household mixing ban for Wigan, Stockport and Blackpool
Coronavirus restrictions are to be tightened again in Stockport and Wigan and introduced in Blackpool for the first time amid rising cases.
People will be banned from mixing with other households in their homes or private gardens from midnight.
Wigan's weekly infection rate rose to 107 cases per 100,000 on 20 Sep. Stockport had 71 cases per 100,000 in the same week and Blackpool had 70.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the measures would be kept under review.
Similar rules are already in place across Greater Manchester and the rest of Lancashire.
Bolton has tighter restrictions, including bars and pubs being takeaway only.
Mr Hancock said it would be "difficult news" for people but the government did not take these decisions lightly.
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy tweeted: "I know how hard it is but to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed please follow the guidance."
The new measures are in addition to national restrictions, including the rule of 6 and a curfew for bars and restaurants of 22:00.
Conservative MP for Hazel Grove William Wragg said he had argued that national measures should have been allowed to "bed in first" and he hoped this would be "reviewed frequently" and lifted as soon as possible.
What are the new rules?
Mr Hancock said he was imposing restrictions on inter-household mixing in Stockport, Wigan, Blackpool and also Leeds.
People living in these areas will:
- Not be allowed to gather in a private dwelling or garden with any other household
- Not be allowed to visit people in private dwellings or gardens in other areas
Support bubbles will not be affected by the new rules and friends and family can still provide informal childcare for children under 14.
There are also exemptions for work purposes or to provide care to a vulnerable person.
