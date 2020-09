Police stand-off as man pours petrol inside Blackpool bank Published duration 21 minutes ago

image caption Emergency services were called at about 14:10 BST to the Halifax Bank in Church Street

A man on a mobility scooter is in a stand-off with police after he went into a bank in Blackpool and poured petrol inside.

Emergency services were called at about 14:10 BST to the Halifax Bank on Church Street in the resort.

There are no members of staff in the bank building and a negotiator is on scene, Lancashire Police said.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated and people are being asked to avoid the area.