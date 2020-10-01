Two bodies found in Burnley property Published duration 41 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Emergency services were called over welfare concerns and reports the property was fire damaged

The bodies of two people have been discovered at a property in Burnley.

Emergency services were called to Colne Road at 08:45 BST following concerns for safety and a report that the inside of the property was fire-damaged.

Following a search, the bodies of two people, both believed to be female, were found at the scene, Lancashire Police said.

The deaths were being treated as unexplained and an investigation was under way, the force added.

Formal identification has yet to take place and post-mortem examinations would take place in due course, police said.

Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables urged "anyone with information, or who saw anything unusual or suspicious, to come forward".

