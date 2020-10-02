Reedley deaths: Murder probe after 'mother and daughter' found dead
Two bodies that were discovered inside a fire-damaged house in Lancashire are believed to be that of a 14-year-old girl and her mother.
Emergency services were called to Colne Road, Reedley, on Thursday.
Following a search, police discovered the bodies in the home and a murder investigation has been launched.
While the bodies have not been formally identified, they are believed to be Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi , 49, and Vian Mangrio, police said.
Both deaths are being treated as unexplained and Home Office post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course, a force spokesperson added.
Supt Jon Holmes said "at this stage it is too early to say what has led to the deaths," adding "we remain in the relatively early stages of what is a major investigation".
He urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.
Officers will carry out extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance, Lancashire Police added.
