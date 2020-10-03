Mother found after Reedley house fire died from 'pressure to neck'
A woman who was found dead with her daughter after a fire at their home "died as a result of pressure to the neck", police have said.
Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi and Vian Mangrio, 14, were found inside a house in Colne Road, Reedley, Lancashire on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination also found Dr Sacharvi, 49, had been assaulted. Tests to establish Miss Mangrio's cause of death are under way.
Police have launched a double murder investigation.
Miss Mangrio, a pupil at Marsden Heights School in Nelson, was found badly burnt inside the house, police said.
Supt Jon Holmes said they were "following a number of lines of enquiry".
"This is a truly harrowing set of circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the loved ones of Dr Sacharvi and Miss Mangrio."
Police are appealing for information and extra patrols are taking place in the area to reassure residents.
