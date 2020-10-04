Reedley deaths: Tributes paid to Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi
A doctor who was found dead with her daughter has been described as a "joy to work with" by colleagues.
The bodies of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi and Vian Mangrio, 14, were found after a fire at their home in Colne Road, Reedley on Thursday.
The 49-year-old mother died "as a result of pressure to the neck", Lancashire Police said.
Detectives have launched a double murder inquiry and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
In a social media post, Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust said: "Our thoughts are with Dr Sacharvi's family and friends at this terribly sad time.
"She was a well-loved and well-liked colleague here at the Trust, described as 'brilliant' and a 'joy to work with'."
A post-mortem examination also found Dr Sacharvi had been assaulted.
Tests to establish Miss Mangrio's cause of death are under way.
Police said the 14-year-old, who was a student at Marsden Heights School in Nelson, was found badly burnt inside the house.
