Reedley deaths: Two held on suspicion of mum and daughter murders
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother and her daughter whose bodies were found after a house fire.
Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi and Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead at their home in Colne Road, Reedley on Thursday.
The men, from Burnley, aged 51 and 56, have been held both on suspicion of two counts of murder, two of rape and one of arson with intent to endanger life.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Supt Jon Holmes, head of major crime, said: "Our thoughts remain with Dr Sacharvi and Miss Mangrio's family and friends at this awful time and we send them our deepest condolences.
"We have a team of detectives dedicated to the investigation and we will leave no stone unturned."
Tributes have been paid to Dr Sacharvi, who was described as a "well-loved and well-liked colleague" by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.
The 49-year-old died "as a result of pressure to the neck" and had been assaulted, police said.
Tests to establish Miss Mangrio's cause of death are ongoing.
Police said the teenager, who was a student at Marsden Heights School in Nelson, was found badly burnt inside the house.
