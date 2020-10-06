Blackburn stabbing: Woman suffers 'multiple wounds' in attack
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman suffered "multiple stab wounds" in an attack.
Lancashire Police said the woman was attacked at a house on Rolleston Road in Blackburn at about 16:05 BST on Monday.
She was airlifted to hospital where she was in a "serious but stable" condition, a force spokesman said.
Appealing for information about the attack, the spokesman said the arrested 25-year-old man remains in custody.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk