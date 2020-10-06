BBC News

Blackburn stabbing: Woman suffers 'multiple wounds' in attack

The 25-year-old woman was attacked at a house on Rolleston Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman suffered "multiple stab wounds" in an attack.

Lancashire Police said the woman was attacked at a house on Rolleston Road in Blackburn at about 16:05 BST on Monday.

She was airlifted to hospital where she was in a "serious but stable" condition, a force spokesman said.

Appealing for information about the attack, the spokesman said the arrested 25-year-old man remains in custody.

