Reedley deaths: Tributes to 'bright and vibrant' mum and daughter
- Published
A teenager who was found dead with her mother at their home had a "zest for life" and wanted to study law, her family said in a tribute.
The bodies of Vian Mangrio, 14, and Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi were discovered in Reedley, Lancashire, on 1 October.
Their family said Dr Sacharvi and her daughter were "always smiling and ready to help others".
Shabaz Khan, 51, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, has appeared in court charged with two counts of murder.
The Sacharvi family said: "We have been shaken to our core with grief.
"We didn't expect such bright and vibrant lights to go out so soon.
"The world has lost two beautiful, kind, warm and compassionate people."
Vian's father Dr Shaukat Mangrio said he was "heartbroken" to have lost his "loving, caring, intelligent and gifted child".
Dr Mangrio said Vian was "vibrant and lit up a room when she entered it" and had dreamed of going to Cambridge University.
"I miss my Vian, whose company I adored and would never tire of...she was my friend, my life, my everything," he said.
Mr Khan appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.
He is also accused of a single count of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
A 44-year-old woman from Burnley who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and aiding and abetting murder remains in custody.
