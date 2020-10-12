Coronavirus: Lancashire firms 'relieved to avoid' tougher restrictions
- Published
Business owners in Lancashire are relieved to have avoided being put under England's most severe coronavirus lockdown measures, an MP said.
Conservative Sara Britcliffe, who represents Hyndburn, said many feared their doors "would be shutting".
Lancashire is categorised as a "high risk" Covid-19 area - the second of three tiers in the new classification.
The Blackpool, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, and Preston local authority areas are included within tier two.
Ms Britcliffe added: "I also think it is good for families that they can now meet up in private gardens.
"But what we need to do now is continue to do all that we can to follow these measures so we can see the rate reduce and we don't have to go into tier three."
Most areas in England are at the lowest alert level.
Standard restrictions include the 10pm hospitality curfew and the "rule of six" which outlaws more than six people gathering.
The Liverpool City Region is the only area of England placed on the highest alert level.
Pubs, gyms, bookmakers and casinos must close from Wednesday across Merseyside's five boroughs as well as Halton in neighbouring Cheshire.
Mohammed Iqbal, Labour leader of Pendle Council, welcomed the news that his area had been spared being put into tier three.
He said: "I know how hard businesses across Pendle have worked to make their premises safe.
"We are still talking to government to protect our community and ensure those in financial hardship due to their decisions are not left in financial poverty."
Latest government figures show areas of Lancashire recording big jumps in their seven-day infection rates include West Lancashire (up from 241.5 to 398.9 per 100,000 people, with 456 new cases); and Blackburn with Darwen (up from 219.8 to 384.1, with 575 new cases).
Over the weekend Lancashire's council leaders said they had "lost confidence in the government", in a cross-party response to proposed tougher rules.
In a statement they said potential pub closures would have "minimal impact", and called for more financial support.
- Published
- 8 minutes ago