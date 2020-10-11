Covid: Lancashire leaders 'lose confidence' in government
Lancashire's council leaders say they have "lost confidence in the government", in a cross-party response to proposed tougher rules.
In a statement they said potential pub closures would have "minimal impact", and called for more financial support.
The prime minister is expected to make an announcement on Monday about local lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise.
Mohammed Iqbal, Labour leader of Pendle Council, said: "Our confidence in the government's approach has collapsed."
Parts of the county, along with other areas in northern England, have been under extra restrictions since July to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Government ministers say their local approach to restrictions is the right way forward.
On Monday, Boris Johnson is expected to outline plans for a three-tier local lockdown system, which would see every English region categorised according to the severity of cases.
Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver said it was "unacceptable" that the government had given "24 hours' notice" to come up with detailed proposals, while discussions on the lockdowns took place this weekend.
Call for more support
A statement from all 15 council leaders in Lancashire called for the government to clarify the criteria for each tier; extra financial support for the vulnerable in care, and in education and business sectors; and more "flexible enforcement powers" over gatherings.
"The proposal to close all pubs and bars is likely to have only a minimal impact, with current evidence from contact tracing indicating that only around 14% positive cases in Lancashire have eating out and hospitality as a common setting," it added.
"We would advocate that, where pubs, restaurants and other hospitality settings provide a Covid-secure environment, they should remain open."
Matthew Brown, the Labour leader of Preston City Council, joined calls for improvements to the test and trace system, describing the current national system as a "government shambles".
"Council leaders want to tackle the pandemic but must be given the evidence on the places of greatest transmission, with the resources required to tackle the spread of the virus."
The joint statement criticised the government for a "London-centric" economic policy, adding: "When government started lifting lockdown, our rates were twice that of London and this action arguably was not in the interests of the people of Lancashire."
It added that the rules were "having a deep and lasting effect on our economy and communities, which are already significantly disadvantaged with underlying health, housing and economic inequalities".
Christmas run-up
The leaders also said they did not believe the Chancellor's recent business package, where workers at firms forced to shut would get two-thirds of their wages paid for by the government, to be sufficient.
Their statement is the latest in a series of criticism of lockdown measures by northern leaders.
On Saturday, the mayors of Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Sheffield City Region and North of Tyne said the Chancellor's package would lead to "severe hardship in the run-up to Christmas".