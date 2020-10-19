Long Covid: St Annes man dies after cardiac arrest
- Published
A man who was the last patient to leave Blackpool Victoria Hospital's intensive care unit during the first wave of Covid-19 has died.
Roehl Ribaya, 47, of St Annes, Lancashire, spent 60 days in intensive care this summer died from the long-term effects of the virus on Thursday.
His widow, nurse Stella Ricio-Ribaya, performed CPR on him when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
She told the BBC: "He was taken too soon."
The Filipino aerospace engineer's family said the virus had taken a heavy toll on him.
Mrs Ricio-Ribaya said: "He was never the same. He was so breathless all the time.
"Please follow the government's advice so we can stop this virus.
"We don't want any more to die."
Close friend Mark Delabajan said the family were "devastated".
He said: "His breathing was never the same and he couldn't get up the stairs.
"He was rushed back into hospital a number of times."
Mr Ribaya arrived at the Blackpool hospital on 29 May and spent 48 days of his time in intensive care on a ventilator.
In July, when he was clapped out of intensive care, lead consultant Dr Jason Cupitt said it signalled the hospital had "survived the first wave of this silent killer".
Kevin McGee, chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We were extremely saddened to hear about the death of Roehl and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.''
Mr Delabajan's wife Angela has set up a fundraising page for his family.
