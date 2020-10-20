Covid: Man punched for taking off face mask on Blackpool tram
- Published
A tram passenger was attacked when he removed his face mask to speak to his elderly mother, police have said.
The son had been attempting to speak to his mother, who is in her 90s, aboard the service in Blackpool when the other man demanded he cover his face.
He then punched the victim, who suffered bruises as a result.
No arrests have been made since the assault on 4 September, and Lancashire Police has released CCTV images of the suspect.
The "shocking attack" happened close to Balmoral Road and Bond Street at 20:30 BST, the force said.
PC Laura Alves described the suspected as aged in his 30s, around 5ft 6in (168cm) tall, and of large build.
He was wearing all black with a grey face mask and had a shaved head with dark hair, she said.
"This was a shocking attack on a man who was simply trying to speak to his mother who is hard of hearing," PC Alves added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk