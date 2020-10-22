Covid: Preston pub selling meals for a penny to meet rules
A pub that offered free food during tier three coronavirus restrictions is selling meals for just a penny after being threatened with closure.
Andy Macdonald, owner of the Ships and Giggles in Preston, Lancashire, said he made the gesture in "desperate times".
But he was contacted by Preston City Council and told food must be paid for by customers to meet the rules.
Tier 3 restrictions, which came into force last week, mean pubs can only stay open if they serve food.
Mr Macdonald said he would now serve food for a minimum charge of 1p, but said people could "pay as much as they wanted".
However, he denied the promotion was intended to boost alcohol sales and revenue for his establishment.
"This is for way bigger reason than just money," he said.
"This is about supporting local people who are struggling. This is for me helping keep people in jobs. This is about raising awareness of how desperate this industry is.
"People can come and pay 1p, 2p, £5 or whatever they want. I've had families come and be able to treat their children to a meal out, an 80-year-old came in on his own because being on his own is hard for him.
"This is about people's mental health. I'm doing what I can to survive and keep my staff in a job."
The council's deputy leader Peter Moss said the requirement to buy food was designed to limit excessive drinking, adding the authority was working with police to ensure venues were complying with the rules.
He said: "We would much rather support and work with businesses but, where necessary, we will not hesitate to take a robust approach."
