Morecambe and Lunesdale MP condemns 'Tory scum' graffiti attack

Published
image copyrightUGC
image captionMr Morris said he had received online abuse since the free school meals vote

A Conservative MP has condemned the actions of a "minority" of "unhealthily politically-driven" people after having the words "Tory scum" spray-painted on the wall of his constituency office.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said the words appeared after he was abused online for voting against a motion to offer free school meals during holidays until Easter 2021.

He said the graffiti was "distasteful".

The attack on the MP's Lancaster office is being investigated by police.

MPs rejected Labour's motion on free school meals by 322 votes to 261 on 14 October.

Mr Morris said he had received abuse on social media for voting against it ever since.

image copyrightUK Parliament
image captionThe MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale voted against extending free school meals

He said he believed "a minority" were behind the attacks, which were "very, very unhealthily politically-driven".

"I don't think it is the general public at all," he said.

"Most people don't behave like that or think like that. This is abnormal."

He added that the damage to his office was "not just an inconvenience", but also "just distasteful".

Lancashire Police said they went to the address on Morecambe Road, Lancaster at 17:50 GMT on Sunday over reports of criminal damage.

A force spokeswoman said an investigation was under way.

