Covid rules: Social club tier 3 'loophole' closed
- Published
Social clubs say they are "bitterly disappointed" after the government closed an apparent loophole allowing them to serve alcohol in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.
Pubs and bars in tier three must close unless they serve substantial meals.
But some social clubs were continuing to serve alcohol without food after their local councils told them this was permitted.
A club in Preston said its business would now "slowly die".
Alan Hamilton from St Gregory's Catholic and Social Club said he now faced an "uncertain future" after "a confusing message".
Councils in Wirral, Preston and Fylde had all advised social clubs that the discrepancy exists because they hold club premises certificates and not premises licences.
But the government has since clarified that social clubs cannot sell alcohol on the premises unless they serve substantial meals.
Tim Tomlinson from Lancaster Pub Watch said it was right that rules "should be the same" and "it has to be consistent".
He said: "There is no rational reason why a working men's club would have a different set of rules to the pub next door.
"You'll just get thousands of people queuing up to join the working men's club and they'll be chock-a-block."
'Expected'
Mr Hamilton said no government grant was available for his business but he still had to pay "expenses like rent, utility cost, and wages."
"When your income is below your expenses you are slowly dying," he added.
He said it was "a bitter disappointment" and there was a "distinct possibility the club would have to close down for good".
There are thousands of members' clubs across England, including Conservative clubs, working men's clubs and sports clubs.
The tier three regulations appeared not to include private members' clubs because they operate under a different law which means, in effect, the members own the drink already.
Mr Hamilton said he felt his club was a "Covid-19 safe environment" and while he thought the government would eventually close the loophole he was "surprised at the speed in which they have done it".
Wallasey Conservative Club treasurer Charlie White, 75, agreed the decision "was expected".
He said: "Someone has ticked the wrong box and they've obviously not thought about us."
His club would be able to apply for government support now it was forced to close, he said.
Mr White said he was against pubs remaining open if they serve food, adding: "We could serve a jacket potato but what difference does that make?"
"We had three days open. People enjoyed themselves. They were obeying the rules. The council has visited us and they were quite happy. We have screens, separation of tables, tables spread out," he said.
On Saturday, South Yorkshire joined Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Liverpool City Region in the highest level.
Warrington moved into tier three on Tuesday and will be followed by Nottinghamshire on Friday.
