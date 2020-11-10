'Dangerous' man jailed for attacking Accrington couple in home
- Published
A "dangerous offender" who robbed a couple at knifepoint in a "despicable" attack in their own home has been jailed.
Jason McCash, 36, demanded money from the pair after they answered the door thinking it was their son.
He hit the man in the head and threatened the woman with a knife before making off with the couple's Vauxhall car and a handbag.
McCash was given a 15-year sentence at Burnley Crown Court.
The attack happened late on 27 January when the couple received a knock on the door at their home on on Marlborough Road.
When the couple, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, answered they were confronted by two masked intruders - one later identified as McCash.
McCash hit the male victim over the head and pushed him to the floor and then threatened the woman with a knife and pulled her to the floor.
She managed to drag herself along the floor and call for help, police said.
The couple were taken to hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening and have since been discharged.
Later that evening, McCash arrived at Royal Preston Hospital with a stab wound to his stomach after being injured in the robbery.
He claimed, along with a female associate, his injuries were as a result of an altercation with a woman they both knew.
This led to the arrest of a woman in her 30s, who spent several hours in custody before it was established she had nothing to do with it. She was released with no further action.
McCash, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and three years on licence after he was deemed to be dangerous.
Det Con Rubina Akoo of Lancashire Police said it was "a despicable crime committed against two vulnerable victims in their own home."
She added that she was pleased the judge "deemed McCash to be an individual who poses a danger to the public" and said the public should "feel reassured" he will be off the streets "for a considerable period of time".
