Man dies after Preston flat stabbing
A 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest in a block of flats has died, Lancashire Police has said.
Officers were called to Kayley House, New Hall Lane, Preston, at about 02:20 GMT.
The victim was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
Two men from Preston, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Ch Supt Mark Winstanley said: "We know a number of people were in the building at the time of the incident, and I would encourage anyone who has any information or can assist our enquiries to come forward."