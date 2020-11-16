Preston stabbing: Police name man stabbed to death in flats
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death in a block of flats was "well liked" and "full of life," his family have said.
Adam Le Roi, 25, was stabbed in the chest at Kayley House, New Hall Lane, Preston on Sunday, Lancashire Police.
A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
His family said they were "shocked that anyone would kill our son in such a way". Detectives continue to question two men, aged 24 and 25, on suspicion of his murder.
"We are devastated at the loss of our son, he was loved by all his family and will be forever missed [by] his sisters, grandparents and extended family," his family said in a statement.
"He was well liked and full of life which was cut short by this brutal attack."
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said investigations were ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We know a number of people were in the building at the time of the incident and if you have yet to speak with police and can help please get in touch," she added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk