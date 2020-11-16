Preston stabbing: Two men charged with murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a block of flats.
Adam Le Roi, 25, was stabbed in the chest at Kayley House on New Hall Lane in Preston on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
A post-mortem examination found that the cause of his death was multiple stab wounds.
Connor Rumble, 25 and Grant Gardner, 24, both of New Hall Lane, have been charged with his murder.
They will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Police were called to the block of flats at about 02:20 GMT to reports a man had been attacked.
Mr Le Roi was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
Paying tribute, his family said he was "well liked" and "full of life".
"We are devastated at the loss of our son, he was loved by all his family and will be forever missed [by] his sisters, grandparents and extended family," they added in a statement.