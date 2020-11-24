Blackpool hotel demolition could close part of prom for four weeks
The emergency demolition of a derelict hotel in Blackpool could close part of the town's promenade for four weeks, the local council has said.
Work on the former Ambassador Hotel began after owner Ged O'Mahoney said large cracks suddenly appeared in its walls.
He said the work, which will clear the site, would cost £200,000.
Blackpool Council said the Promenade between Derby Road and Wilton Parade will be closed until work is completed.
The hotel, which was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack in 2018, had been condemned by structural engineers.
Mr O'Mahoney's plans to convert the hotel into 17 luxury flats were approved by Blackpool Council in May.
