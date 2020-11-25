Barnoldswick Rolls-Royce factory Christmas closure 'unacceptable'
A move by engineering giant Rolls-Royce to close a factory over Christmas and furlough staff is "totally unacceptable", a union has said.
Unite said staff at Barnoldswick in Lancashire had been told work would be transferred abroad during the closure.
Union members went on strike earlier in November over plans to cut 350 jobs at the site and move work overseas.
The firm said it had no plans to close the site and only workers not taking industrial action would be furloughed.
A spokesman said the company would not be claiming furlough payments, which will see workers receive 80% of their wage, back from the government.
The union said it had not agreed to the furlough scheme and was considering legal action to ensure workers who were not on strike receive 100% of their wages after the factory closes on Friday.
'Vitally important'
Unite national officer for aerospace Rhys McCarthy said the firm's actions were totally unacceptable".
"At a time when they should be entering into negotiations, they have instead locked workers out and moved work abroad," he said.
"It is vitally important that the government and MPs make it entirely clear to Rolls-Royce that its actions are deplorable and should be reversed immediately."
A spokeswoman for Rolls-Royce said the company "always have a shutdown of UK facilities over Christmas" and were closing down earlier as staff "are planning to be on strike from the end of this month".
"Due to the length of the industrial action and unclear duration, we will have to source parts that would normally be made in Barnoldswick from other parts of our supply chain.
"This temporary use of dual source suppliers is needed to protect Rolls-Royce customers and is not the same as moving work overseas."
She added that the firm had "no plans to close the site" and while some items would no longer be made at the factory, "a product development and technical support centre will remain".
