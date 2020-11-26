Coronavirus: Blackpool Illuminations to shine after lockdown
- Published
The Blackpool Illuminations are to be switched back on when the national lockdown ends.
The resort's famous light display was suspended on 4 November, although Blackpool Tower has continued to shine.
The illuminations will light up the resort from Wednesday until 3 January to give people "a lift", said Blackpool Council.
Neil Jack, council chief executive, said he hoped it would bring "a little bit of cheer" to people living locally.
"We're putting them back because retail will be open so we would have Christmas lights on anyway," he said.
"But also I think everybody could do with a bit of a lift."
He added bringing "a little bit of cheer in the winter months won't do any harm" to people living in the area.
The illuminations had been due to shine for an extra two months this season, until 3 January, to aid the town's tourism trade hit by Covid-19 restrictions.
