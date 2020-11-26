BBC News

Coronavirus: Blackpool Illuminations to shine after lockdown

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightVisit Blackpool
image captionThe return of Blackpool's famous light show will give people "a lift", said Blackpool Council

The Blackpool Illuminations are to be switched back on when the national lockdown ends.

The resort's famous light display was suspended on 4 November, although Blackpool Tower has continued to shine.

The illuminations will light up the resort from Wednesday until 3 January to give people "a lift", said Blackpool Council.

Neil Jack, council chief executive, said he hoped it would bring "a little bit of cheer" to people living locally.

"We're putting them back because retail will be open so we would have Christmas lights on anyway," he said.

"But also I think everybody could do with a bit of a lift."

He added bringing "a little bit of cheer in the winter months won't do any harm" to people living in the area.

The illuminations had been due to shine for an extra two months this season, until 3 January, to aid the town's tourism trade hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus lockdown: Blackpool Illuminations switched off

    Published
    2 November

  • Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Covid: Second England lockdown 'a devastating blow'

    Published
    1 November

  • Covid: Blackpool Tower SOS message to prime minister

    Published
    22 October

  • Coronavirus 'heroes' switch on Blackpool Illuminations

    Published
    21 August