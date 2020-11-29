Man arrested after Hyndburn canal path attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after four people including a pensioner were assaulted on a canal tow path in Lancashire.
The attack started at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday on the path near St James Road, Hyndburn, police said.
A 73-year-old man suffered a facial injury and two men and a woman received minor injuries.
A 35-year-old man from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Steve Craig, from Lancashire Police, said the force had stepped up patrols in the area and urged anyone with information, particularly a man on a bicycle and a woman who was in the area, to come forward.
"We think there may be other potential victims and so if you were approached by this man or attacked in any way, please speak to us as soon as possible," he added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk