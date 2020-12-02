Councillors fight 'appalling' move to keep Fleetwood pools closed
A decision to keep swimming pools and gyms closed in part of Lancashire has been described as "appalling" and "damaging" by opposition councillors.
Under the move by Wyre Council, leisure facilities in Fleetwood and Poulton will remain shut as England's second Covid-19 lockdown ends.
The Tory-run council said the decision was based on economic reasons as the centres were "seriously struggling".
Labour councillors "called in" the decision, meaning it will be reviewed.
Swim England said 221 council-run pools will remain closed despite coronavirus restrictions for the sector being lifted.
Wyre Council said it would regularly review the decision to keep Fleetwood and Poulton centres closed.
However, the authority approved funding to help centres in Thornton and Garstang reopen, pointing out they were on a sounder financial footing.
Labour councillor Lorraine Beavers said residents were "quite rightly appalled".
She continued: "It is damaging for the physical and mental wellbeing of residents and harmful to the kids wanting to learn to swim. Residents need the pools and the gyms open now."
Fleetwood councillor Cheryl Raynor said the cabinet had shown a "lack of imagination and understanding" and said it was "an ill informed decision based on some really dodgy usage figures".
But council leader David Henderson said Thornton and Garstang had "retained the highest proportion of members" and stood "the best chance of bringing in money to support the other centres".
The council's overview and scrutiny committee will review the decision on 15 December.
