Blackburn benefits cheat exposed by arm-wrestling contest
A man who falsely claimed £13,000 in disabilities benefits was exposed after he was caught driving and competing in an arm-wrestling contest, police said.
Sakib Zarif, from Blackburn, "grossly exaggerated" his disability as part of the scam, along with his mother Khalida Zarif who claimed £24,000.
With his siblings, the family claimed £51,000, Lancashire Police said.
Sakib was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 15 months, while Khalida was sentenced to a year.
In August 2016 and April 2019, Sakib claimed he needed help with day-to-day tasks following an assault in 2015.
He said he was unable to prepare meals, use cutlery, or drive when applying for disability payments, and he was overpaid £13,502 by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
But during a police investigation, he was seen driving, exercising in the gym, dancing at a party, and arm-wrestling.
Sakib admitted the fraud as well as a second count of conspiracy to defraud having used a motability vehicle belonging to one of his tenants, and the theft of a tenant's benefits, who had died.
His 51-year-old mother, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, had stated in a disability benefit application in 2015 that she had schizophrenia, severe back pain, vertigo, blackouts, severe arthritis and joint stiffness, a heart problem and diabetes.
She also claimed she had anxiety and needed assistance to eat, drink and dress but police found many of her claims were no longer true.
Her other sons Faisal Zarif, 31, and Atif Zarif, 20, had claimed to act as carers and were previously sentenced for their part in the conspiracy.
Faisal, who was overpaid almost £11,425, was given a 20-week sentence suspended for 12 months while Atif, who received more than £2,500 in associated benefits, was given a community order and unpaid work.
Det Sgt Stu Peall said the family, who drove expensive cars and own a portfolio of properties, were "motivated by pure greed".
As part of the convictions the money will be paid back, the force said.
