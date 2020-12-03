Burnley Marks & Spencer stabbing: Man detained under Mental Health Act
- Published
A man arrested after a stabbing in a Marks & Spencer store has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.
Two women were attacked in the St James Street store in Burnley on Wednesday. The injuries were not life-threatening.
An employee in her 40s and a shopper in her 60s were taken to hospital. One of the women has since been discharged.
A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained for a mental health assessment, police said.
The attacker was detained by members of the public and a knife was recovered from the scene.
Supt Stasia Osiowy thanked "members of the public who acted very quickly, and without regard to their own safety".
"Without their brave actions, this incident, while serious, could have been so much worse," she said.
A Marks & Spencer spokesman said the company was "incredibly grateful" to the emergency services and pleased both women were "now in good care".
"Our focus is on ensuring that our colleagues in Burnley receive all the support they need," he added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk