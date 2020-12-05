Blackpool man charged with attempted murder of baby
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a baby girl was found seriously injured in Blackpool.
North West Ambulance Service was called to a property in Onslow Road, Layton, at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
The four-month-old was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road, has been charged and remanded into custody, Lancashire Police said.
He was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Det Ch Insp Eric Halford, of Blackpool Police, said the girl remained in hospital in a critical condition.
"I would ask anyone with information or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact police," he said.